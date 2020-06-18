TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) Receives $60.50 Average Price Target from Brokerages

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.50.

TCEHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TENCENT HOLDING/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TCEHY opened at $58.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $554.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.90, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR has a 52 week low of $40.04 and a 52 week high of $58.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.27.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR (OTCMKTS:TCEHY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.76 billion. TENCENT HOLDING/ADR had a net margin of 23.78% and a return on equity of 18.77%. Analysts expect that TENCENT HOLDING/ADR will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

TENCENT HOLDING/ADR Company Profile

Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (VAS) and online advertising services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, North America, Europe, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through VAS, Online Advertising, and Others segments.

