Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Earning Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media stories about Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) have trended very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Terreno Realty earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news headlines about the real estate investment trust an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the media headlines that may have effected Terreno Realty’s ranking:

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TRNO opened at $55.60 on Thursday. Terreno Realty has a 12-month low of $42.12 and a 12-month high of $62.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 70.38 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19. Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 30.10%. The company had revenue of $45.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.40 million. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Several research analysts have commented on TRNO shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Terreno Realty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.80.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC

See Also: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.