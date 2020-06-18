Thomas Gad Sells 4,000 Shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) Chairman Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.45, for a total transaction of $173,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Thomas Gad also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 4th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $166,440.00.

On Tuesday, May 12th, Thomas Gad sold 50,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,952,000.00.

On Monday, April 13th, Thomas Gad sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.43, for a total transaction of $117,720.00.

NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $45.84 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 12.79, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.34. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $48.13.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Equities analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on YMAB shares. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Y-mAbs Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.17.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $17,034,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 111.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 748,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,379,000 after purchasing an additional 394,181 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 576,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,026,000 after purchasing an additional 314,390 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 11.7% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,744,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,626,000 after purchasing an additional 287,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 116.0% during the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 447,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,976,000 after purchasing an additional 240,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.47% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody-based therapeutic products for the treatment cancer in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system, leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

