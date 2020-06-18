Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,838 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management increased its holdings in Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $194.24 on Thursday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $130.78 and a 12-month high of $198.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $1,467.93 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $168.08.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

In other news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total transaction of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

