Town Centre Securities (LON:TOWN) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $90.50

Shares of Town Centre Securities Plc (LON:TOWN) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 90.50 ($1.15) and last traded at GBX 101 ($1.29), with a volume of 16453 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 101 ($1.29).

A number of brokerages have commented on TOWN. Peel Hunt reissued an “add” rating on shares of Town Centre Securities in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on Town Centre Securities from GBX 290 ($3.69) to GBX 235 ($2.99) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th.

The company has a market cap of $54.76 million and a PE ratio of -13.73. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 175.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.38, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

In other news, insider Michael Ziff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.58), for a total value of £18,600 ($23,673.16).

Town Centre Securities PLC (TCS) is a leading UK property investment & development company with property assets of over £400 million. With more than 50 years' experience, a commitment to sustainable development and a reputation for quality & innovation, TCS create outstanding mixed use developments close to transport hubs in Leeds, Manchester, Glasgow and London.

