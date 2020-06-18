Trust Co of Kansas Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Trust Co of Kansas raised its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,604 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 4.5% of Trust Co of Kansas’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Trust Co of Kansas’ holdings in Apple were worth $7,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $13,759,345,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth $3,783,310,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Apple by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300,399 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,399,318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,800 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,532,304 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,505,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,137 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Apple by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 14,039,994 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,122,844,000 after buying an additional 1,183,091 shares during the last quarter. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $351.59 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $192.58 and a twelve month high of $355.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $316.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $293.95. The firm has a market cap of $1,526.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAPL. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $345.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.38.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is Forex?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.