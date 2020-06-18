TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG) Receives Media Impact Rating of -3.53

Media coverage about TX (OTCMKTS:TXHG) has trended very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. TX earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

OTCMKTS TXHG opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.01. TX has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

TX Company Profile

TX Holdings, Inc supplies, distributes, and sells drill bits, related tools, and other mining supplies and rail products to coal mining companies in the United States. It distributes and sells drill steel mining products, such as drill steel products used for drilling holes for bolts supporting mine ceilings; drill bit products and accessories for use in hard and soft rock mining operations; tungsten carbide drill bits and augurs; and related accessories and tools.

