UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO)

UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,510 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Q2 were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Q2 by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Q2 during the 1st quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Q2 during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,000.

Get Q2 alerts:

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $80.18 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.71. Q2 Holdings Inc has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $93.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -44.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $92.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. Q2 had a negative net margin of 25.45% and a negative return on equity of 7.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Q2 Holdings Inc will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.01, for a total transaction of $790,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,541 shares in the company, valued at $22,086,534.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Matthew P. Flake sold 23,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total transaction of $1,431,435.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 293,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,735,970.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 546,076 shares of company stock valued at $41,498,955 over the last 90 days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on QTWO. ValuEngine raised shares of Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Q2 from $73.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Q2 from $93.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Q2 from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.60.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital banking solutions to regional and community financial institutions (RCFIs) in the United States. It offers Q2 Digital Banking and Transactions, a browser-based digital banking solution that delivers RCFI-branded digital banking capabilities; Q2mobility App, a mobile and tablet digital banking solution; Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, a partnered solution that allows remote check deposit capture; and Q2 Person-to-Person Payments, a partnered secure and integrated person-to-person payments solution.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QTWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Q2 Holdings Inc (NYSE:QTWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Q2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.