Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 58.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ulta Beauty by 60.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2,316.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 86.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ULTA shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $242.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $257.93.

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.55, for a total value of $128,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,512.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 3,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.41, for a total transaction of $833,004.54. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA stock opened at $223.65 on Thursday. Ulta Beauty Inc has a 1-year low of $124.05 and a 1-year high of $368.83. The firm has a market cap of $12.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $226.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $237.78.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The specialty retailer reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($2.00). Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

