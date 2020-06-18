US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lessened its stake in US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 70.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,099 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in US Foods were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dean Capital Management raised its stake in US Foods by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 20,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 68.6% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its stake in US Foods by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 18,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in US Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USFD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of US Foods from $45.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Cfra lowered shares of US Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of US Foods from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $50.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on shares of US Foods from $54.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

In related news, Director Carl Andrew Pforzheimer acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.01 per share, for a total transaction of $105,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 21,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,156.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

US Foods stock opened at $20.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06 and a beta of 1.40. US Foods Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $43.10.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. US Foods had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

