Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 43.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,057 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 627.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,734,000 after purchasing an additional 76,382 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 12,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after purchasing an additional 11,407 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stewardship Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 31.5% during the 1st quarter. Stewardship Advisors LLC now owns 73,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,032,000 after purchasing an additional 17,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of VSGX opened at $48.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.18. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $36.01 and a 1-year high of $54.83.

See Also: What is a price target?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.