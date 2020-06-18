Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 73.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,153 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,961 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFH. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,470,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,092,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,123,000 after purchasing an additional 193,016 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 195.1% during the 1st quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 272,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,814,000 after purchasing an additional 180,077 shares in the last quarter. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $8,070,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 190.2% during the 1st quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 160,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,129,000 after purchasing an additional 105,050 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $60.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $42.34 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

