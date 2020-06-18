Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 98.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,561 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 231,347 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 261,726.8% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 332,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,513,000 after purchasing an additional 332,393 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,765,817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $276,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,661 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 20.1% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,089,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,339,000 after purchasing an additional 182,315 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 7.4% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 25,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 8.4% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,716 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 80.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.13, for a total transaction of $169,221.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,325.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 1,854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $269,757.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,295 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,922.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,689 shares of company stock worth $12,588,555 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VEEV opened at $228.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.65, a P/E/G ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $202.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.22. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $118.11 and a 1 year high of $230.89.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $337.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.10 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 16.28%. The business’s revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.90.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

