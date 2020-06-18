Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) Stock Price

News coverage about Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Steven Madden earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the textile maker an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Steven Madden’s score:

Get Steven Madden alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on Steven Madden in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Loop Capital downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Steven Madden from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.38.

NASDAQ:SHOO opened at $24.81 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.09. Steven Madden has a 52-week low of $16.38 and a 52-week high of $44.79. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.93.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The textile maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Steven Madden had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $359.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.21 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Steven Madden will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

About Steven Madden

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward name brand and private label footwear for women, men, and children worldwide. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden Women's, Madden Girl, Steve Madden Men's, Madden, Madden NYC, Report, Dolce Vita, DV by Dolce Vita, Mad Love, Steven by Steve Madden, Superga, Betsey Johnson, Betseyville, Steve Madden Kids, Stevies, Brian Atwood, Blondo, Kate Spade, and Anne Klein brands, as well as private label footwear.

See Also: Discover Your Risk Tolerance



Receive News & Ratings for Steven Madden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steven Madden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.