Very Critical Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Stock Price

News articles about Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Medpace earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

MEDP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Medpace from $105.00 to $92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medpace from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, CSFB raised their price target on shares of Medpace from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.14.

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $89.04 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Medpace has a 12 month low of $57.38 and a 12 month high of $109.09. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 28.45 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.95.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). Medpace had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 12.37%. The company had revenue of $230.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.23 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medpace will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

