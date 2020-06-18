Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) Stock Price

News stories about Aker ASA (OTCMKTS:AKAAF) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Aker ASA earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aker ASA in a report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of AKAAF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.02 and a 200 day moving average of $40.19. Aker ASA has a twelve month low of $20.65 and a twelve month high of $54.00.

About Aker ASA

Aker ASA, an industrial investment company, operates in the oil and gas, maritime assets, and marine biotechnology sectors in Norway, the European Union, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Holdings and Financial Investments. The company supplies products, systems, and services for the oil and gas industry; provides engineering and construction services to the energy and process industries; and explores for and produces oil and gas on the Norwegian continental shelf.

