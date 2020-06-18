Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) Stock Price

Media headlines about Sandston (OTCMKTS:SDON) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Sandston earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Shares of SDON stock opened at $0.08 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.06. Sandston has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.13.

Sandston Corporation does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire and/or invest in and operate strategically positioned companies in multiple industry groups. Previously, it was involved in the design, manufacture, and marketing of environmentally ruggedized computers and computer displays; design, development, and marketing of software for use in factory automation and control, and in test and measurement environments; and provision of application engineering support to customers of its own and third parties' products.

