Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) Share Price

Press coverage about Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) has been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Valmont Industries earned a daily sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

NYSE:VMI opened at $117.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.78. Valmont Industries has a fifty-two week low of $82.60 and a fifty-two week high of $154.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $674.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $674.66 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 15.00% and a net margin of 5.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valmont Industries will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 26th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

VMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Valmont Industries from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine cut Valmont Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Valmont Industries from $114.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Valmont Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Valmont Industries, Inc produces and sells fabricated metal products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Engineered Support Structures, Utility Support Structures, Coatings, and Irrigation. The Engineered Support Structures segment manufactures and distributes engineered metal, steel, aluminum, and composite poles, towers, and components for lighting, traffic, and wireless communication markets; engineered access systems; integrated structure solutions for smart cities; and highway safety products.

