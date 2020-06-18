Very Critical News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Share Price

Media stories about Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lundin Mining earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the basic materials company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of LUNMF opened at $4.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.02. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.34. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 496.05 and a beta of 1.83.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $378.00 million during the quarter. Lundin Mining had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.22%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were given a $0.028 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. CIBC reduced their price target on Lundin Mining from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

