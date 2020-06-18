Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Stock Price

News stories about BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) have trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. BRITVIC PLC/S earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

BTVCY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of BRITVIC PLC/S stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.76. BRITVIC PLC/S has a 52-week low of $12.97 and a 52-week high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

