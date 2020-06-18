Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) Share Price

Media coverage about Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) has trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Liberty Latin America earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LILAK shares. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, HSBC raised Liberty Latin America to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Latin America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.13.

NASDAQ:LILAK opened at $9.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.08 and a beta of 1.57. Liberty Latin America has a 1 year low of $8.02 and a 1 year high of $19.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.08.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.83). The firm had revenue of $931.00 million during the quarter.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

