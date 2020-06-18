Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Stock Price

News coverage about PIGEON CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:PGENY) has trended very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. PIGEON CORP/ADR earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of PIGEON CORP/ADR stock opened at $10.05 on Thursday. PIGEON CORP/ADR has a 1 year low of $6.65 and a 1 year high of $12.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.20 and a beta of -0.20.

About PIGEON CORP/ADR

Pigeon Corporation manufactures, sells, imports, and exports baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, elder care products, etc. in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Baby & Mother Care Business, Child Care Service Business, Health & Elder Care Business, Overseas Business, China Business, and Other segments.

