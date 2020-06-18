Very Critical Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) Share Price

Media headlines about First Mining Gold (OTCMKTS:FFMGF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. First Mining Gold earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media headlines that may have effected First Mining Gold’s ranking:

Shares of First Mining Gold stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. First Mining Gold has a 1 year low of $0.09 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.17.

First Mining Gold Company Profile

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects in North America. The company also explores for copper and iron ore deposits. Its portfolio consists of 25 projects covering an area of approximately 300,000 hectares located in Eastern Canada, Mexico, and the United States. The company was formerly known as First Mining Finance Corp.

