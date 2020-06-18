Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) Share Price

News coverage about E-L Financial (TSE:ELF) has trended very negative on Thursday, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. E-L Financial earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the insurance provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of ELF stock opened at C$660.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$670.15 and its 200 day moving average is C$733.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.56. E-L Financial has a 52-week low of C$485.00 and a 52-week high of C$840.00.

Get E-L Financial alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. E-L Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.92%.

In other news, insider Canadian & Foreign Securities Co. Limited purchased 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$667.00 per share, with a total value of C$1,662,831.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 530,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$354,042,933. Also, Director Duncan Newton Rowell Jackman purchased 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$559.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$55,956.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,644,480.56. Insiders acquired 12,541 shares of company stock worth $8,244,675 over the last ninety days.

About E-L Financial

E-L Financial Corporation Limited operates as an investment and insurance holding company in Canada. It operates through two segments, E-L Corporate and Empire Life. The company owns investments in equities and fixed income securities directly and indirectly through common shares, investment funds, closed-end investment companies, and a limited partnership and other private companies.

Featured Story: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for E-L Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E-L Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.