Very Negative Media Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Share Price

News headlines about Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Liberty Latin America earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

LILA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Latin America from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HSBC upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Latin America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.06.

Shares of LILA opened at $10.72 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.17. Liberty Latin America has a fifty-two week low of $8.21 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.80). The company had revenue of $931.00 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Latin America news, CEO Balan Nair bought 9,500 shares of Liberty Latin America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $99,655.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 220,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,723.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

