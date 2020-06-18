Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Affect HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) Share Price

News stories about HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) have been trending very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. HMS earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the business services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HMS from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a report on Friday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HMS in a report on Monday, April 20th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HMS from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.39.

Shares of HMSY opened at $31.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.43 and a 200 day moving average of $27.62. HMS has a twelve month low of $18.19 and a twelve month high of $40.67.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The business services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $171.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.32 million. HMS had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HMS will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other HMS news, CAO Greg D. Aunan sold 32,459 shares of HMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.63, for a total value of $864,383.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,755.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

