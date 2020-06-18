Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) Share Price

News headlines about Beach Energy (OTCMKTS:BEPTF) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Beach Energy earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Beach Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

BEPTF opened at $1.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1.29. Beach Energy has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $1.93.

Beach Energy Company Profile

Beach Energy Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company. The company engages in the operated and non-operated, onshore and offshore, and oil and gas production in five producing basins across Australia and New Zealand. As of June 30, 2019, it had a production capacity of 29.4 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 326 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved plus probable reserves.

