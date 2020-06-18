Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Stock Price

News headlines about Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Lithia Motors earned a news sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LAD. Buckingham Research raised Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $144.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised Lithia Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lithia Motors from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on Lithia Motors from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

NYSE:LAD opened at $137.49 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Lithia Motors has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $165.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $120.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a P/E/G ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.61.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.03. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 19.10% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Lithia Motors will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 7th. Lithia Motors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.20%.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates automotive franchises, and retails new and used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It sells new and used cars, replacement parts, vehicle service contracts, vehicle protection products, and credit insurance products; provides vehicle maintenance, warranty, paint, and repair services; and arranges related financing.

