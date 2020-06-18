Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) Share Price

Headlines about Mediaset (OTCMKTS:MDIUY) have been trending very negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mediaset earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

OTCMKTS:MDIUY opened at $4.97 on Thursday. Mediaset has a twelve month low of $4.74 and a twelve month high of $9.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.16.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Mediaset in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th.

Mediaset S.p.A. primarily operates in the television (TV) industry in Italy and Spain. The company engages in the content production and third-party acquisition; and linear and non-linear, and free-to-air and pay-per-view content distribution activities with a range of content centered on football, cinema, TV series, documentaries, and children's channels.

