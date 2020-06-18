Very Negative News Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) Stock Price

News articles about Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) have been trending very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Strategic Education earned a news impact score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the health services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of STRA opened at $150.24 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $167.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.66. Strategic Education has a 52 week low of $108.90 and a 52 week high of $189.79.

Get Strategic Education alerts:

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The health services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $265.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.00 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 10.32%. On average, analysts expect that Strategic Education will post 7.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 29th. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Strategic Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Strategic Education from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.80.

In other news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total value of $224,798.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.81, for a total value of $45,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,278,688.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,495 shares of company stock valued at $2,092,577 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Strategic Education Company Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Strategic Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strategic Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.