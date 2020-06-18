Very Negative Press Coverage Extremely Likely to Impact Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) Share Price

Media headlines about Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Simpson Manufacturing earned a media sentiment score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the construction company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Several research firms have recently commented on SSD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Simpson Manufacturing from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Simpson Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.50.

Simpson Manufacturing stock opened at $86.12 on Thursday. Simpson Manufacturing has a 1 year low of $47.02 and a 1 year high of $95.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $77.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.28. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 4.62.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.21. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The company had revenue of $283.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Simpson Manufacturing will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Simpson Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.87%.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

