Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) Getting Very Critical Press Coverage, Report Shows

Media headlines about Viatar CTC Solutions (OTCMKTS:VRTT) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Viatar CTC Solutions earned a coverage optimism score of -3.53 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of VRTT opened at $0.01 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.06. Viatar CTC Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.07.

Viatar CTC Solutions Company Profile

Viatar CTC Solutions Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing and marketing cancer molecular diagnostics and cancer therapy products in the United States. Its products include Viatar collection system for molecular analysis that collects and purifies circulating tumor cells (CTCs) for DNA sequencing and other genetic analysis technologies used primarily for research; and Viatar therapeutic oncopheresis system to remove CTCs from a patient's blood as a new cancer therapy for metastatic disease.

