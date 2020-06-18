Victory Capital Management Inc. Buys 193 Shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 1.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,994 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mercadolibre were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MELI. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in Mercadolibre by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd now owns 14,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,225,000 after purchasing an additional 9,228 shares during the period. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.2% in the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 204,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,159,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercadolibre by 61.3% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Mercadolibre by 99.0% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after acquiring an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1,574.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mercadolibre alerts:

NASDAQ MELI opened at $935.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $45.93 billion, a PE ratio of -222.79 and a beta of 1.69. Mercadolibre Inc has a 1-year low of $422.22 and a 1-year high of $967.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $795.10 and a 200-day moving average of $648.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.04. Mercadolibre had a negative return on equity of 5.29% and a negative net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $652.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Mercadolibre Inc will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Mercadolibre from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup upgraded Mercadolibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $548.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Mercadolibre from $800.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Mercadolibre has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $774.90.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MELI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mercadolibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercadolibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.