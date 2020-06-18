Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Position in Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Forterra Inc (NASDAQ:FRTA) by 33,684.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,159,159 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,155,728 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Forterra were worth $6,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Forterra by 13.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 45,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 5,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Forterra by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 371,720 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after acquiring an additional 22,822 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Forterra during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Forterra by 107.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 32,100 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Forterra by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on FRTA. ValuEngine raised Forterra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Forterra in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks cut shares of Forterra to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forterra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.55.

Forterra stock opened at $10.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.46 million, a PE ratio of 203.40 and a beta of 2.59. Forterra Inc has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.66.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. Forterra had a net margin of 0.23% and a return on equity of 3.87%. The firm had revenue of $330.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Forterra Inc will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. It offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

