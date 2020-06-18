Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,834 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $7,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its position in Baidu by 1,428.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 214 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Baidu by 93.4% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 292 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Baidu by 179.1% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. 53.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on BIDU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Baidu from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Baidu in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.52.

Baidu stock opened at $122.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Baidu Inc has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $147.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.35.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

