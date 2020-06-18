Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $7.15 Million Stock Position in American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc (NYSE:AAT) by 77.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 956,335 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.48% of American Assets Trust worth $7,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAT. ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Assets Trust by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 15,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 235,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,816,000 after acquiring an additional 84,421 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 770,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,363,000 after purchasing an additional 38,858 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,591,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,798,000 after purchasing an additional 167,372 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in American Assets Trust by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 76,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 7,202 shares during the last quarter. 95.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered American Assets Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. TheStreet cut American Assets Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.33.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $29.87 on Thursday. American Assets Trust, Inc has a 12-month low of $20.15 and a 12-month high of $49.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day moving average of $36.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.97.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $96.74 million for the quarter. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 12.35%. Equities research analysts expect that American Assets Trust, Inc will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 10th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc (the company) is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier retail, office and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

