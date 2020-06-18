Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $8.04 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 127,668 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 259.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 388 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 645 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in TE Connectivity by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 631 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEL opened at $82.20 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.87. TE Connectivity Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. This is an increase from TE Connectivity’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is presently 34.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $76.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Cfra dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $108.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.29.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

