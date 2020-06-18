Victory Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 4,539.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 454,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445,185 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.83% of Rite Aid worth $6,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RAD. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Rite Aid during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Rite Aid during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 67.9% during the first quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 103.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rite Aid by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 53.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rite Aid alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Guggenheim upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

NYSE RAD opened at $12.87 on Thursday. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $5.04 and a one year high of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $682.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.24.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. Rite Aid had a negative net margin of 2.06% and a positive return on equity of 0.87%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rite Aid Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD).

Receive News & Ratings for Rite Aid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rite Aid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.