Victory Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 844.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 99,207 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 88,701 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $7,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in TopBuild by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TopBuild by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in TopBuild by 0.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,821 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,715,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 139.3% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 94.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of TopBuild from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura Instinet upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura raised their target price on TopBuild from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on TopBuild from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.45.

BLD opened at $125.91 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.06 and a beta of 1.37. TopBuild Corp has a twelve month low of $54.83 and a twelve month high of $134.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.12. TopBuild had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The company had revenue of $653.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. TopBuild’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TopBuild Corp will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Robert M. Buck sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $300,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,589,476.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John S. Peterson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $488,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,470,067.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,040,651 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

