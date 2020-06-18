Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 318,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 64,105 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.17% of Washington Prime Group worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,192,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $960,000 after purchasing an additional 188,866 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 151.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 706,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 425,770 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 121.7% in the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 510,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 280,000 shares during the period. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Insurance & Annuity Association of America now owns 99,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 43,664 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Washington Prime Group by 794.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 993,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 882,154 shares during the period. 70.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Washington Prime Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WPG shares. SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on Washington Prime Group from $3.50 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine raised Washington Prime Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Washington Prime Group in a report on Thursday, June 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Washington Prime Group stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.14. Washington Prime Group Inc has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.11 million, a P/E ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.09. Washington Prime Group had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $152.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Washington Prime Group Inc will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Washington Prime Group Profile

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.