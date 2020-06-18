Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,810 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 845 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Waters worth $18,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Waters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,615,197 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,990,000 after purchasing an additional 42,998 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Waters by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,379,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $979,304,000 after buying an additional 269,768 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Waters by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,667,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $849,633,000 after acquiring an additional 64,389 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Waters by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,645,807 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $384,545,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Waters by 1.7% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,015,785 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $184,924,000 after acquiring an additional 17,210 shares during the last quarter. 94.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WAT shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Waters from $223.00 to $212.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Waters from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine cut Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Waters from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.11.

Shares of NYSE WAT opened at $189.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $189.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.73. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $154.39 and a 1 year high of $245.68.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $464.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.07 million. Waters had a return on equity of 1,937.83% and a net margin of 22.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

