WESCAP Management Group Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,806 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the period. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 940 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $351.59 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $293.95. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $355.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,526.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $390.00 price target (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Instinet lifted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.38.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

