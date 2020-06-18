Zacks: Analysts Anticipate RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ:REDU) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.26) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RISE Education Cayman’s earnings. RISE Education Cayman posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 285.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 20th.

On average, analysts expect that RISE Education Cayman will report full year earnings of ($0.53) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.27 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow RISE Education Cayman.

RISE Education Cayman (NASDAQ:REDU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $15.39 million during the quarter. RISE Education Cayman had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 7.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on REDU. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of RISE Education Cayman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,648,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 177,176 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,218,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,000 after acquiring an additional 140,491 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 143,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in RISE Education Cayman by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 80,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 15,986 shares during the last quarter. 10.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

REDU opened at $3.69 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.50 million, a PE ratio of 184.50 and a beta of 0.98. RISE Education Cayman has a 1-year low of $3.00 and a 1-year high of $9.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.20.

RISE Education Cayman Company Profile

RISE Education Cayman Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides junior English language training services under the RISE brand name in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a range of educational programs, services, and products, including educational courses, sale of course materials, franchise services, and study tours.

