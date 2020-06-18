Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) to Hold

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Get Axcelis Technologies alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ACLS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. B. Riley upgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.17.

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $27.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.49. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $12.99 and a fifty-two week high of $29.24. The company has a market capitalization of $908.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.21 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 5.20.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $118.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.58 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 5.35%. Axcelis Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP William J. Bintz sold 9,853 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total transaction of $246,817.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $1,959,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 185,424 shares of company stock worth $4,875,868. 2.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 26.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Axcelis Technologies by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Axcelis Technologies during the first quarter worth about $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

About Axcelis Technologies

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

Further Reading: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axcelis Technologies (ACLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.