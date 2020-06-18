Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.79

Zynex Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $25.79 and last traded at $25.66, with a volume of 839819 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.52.

ZYXI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Zynex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. HC Wainwright downgraded Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zynex from $18.50 to $25.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Northland Securities downgraded Zynex from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market cap of $844.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 109.43 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.59 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Zynex had a return on equity of 152.81% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm had revenue of $15.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 million. Research analysts predict that Zynex Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Zynex by 310.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Zynex by 121.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zynex in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zynex (OTCMKTS:ZYXI)

Zynex, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, manufactures, and markets electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. Its products include NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation, and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; and InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence.

