$19.83 Million in Sales Expected for Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:MRNA) will post $19.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moderna’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $17.00 million and the highest is $22.50 million. Moderna posted sales of $13.08 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Moderna will report full-year sales of $123.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.00 million to $185.28 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $929.00 million, with estimates ranging from $120.00 million to $3.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Moderna.

Get Moderna alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRNA shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Moderna from $35.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Moderna from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Moderna from $34.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays started coverage on Moderna in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $64.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.30 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $60.53 and a 200-day moving average of $33.97. Moderna has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $87.00.

In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.93, for a total transaction of $139,650.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 2,045,267 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,124,307.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lorence H. Kim sold 241,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $15,542,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,234,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,590,526.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 678,861 shares of company stock valued at $39,323,269 in the last three months. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Recommended Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moderna (MRNA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.