21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of 21Vianet Group in a report released on Tuesday, June 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Lee now anticipates that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.11). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for 21Vianet Group’s FY2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

VNET has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. ValuEngine downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.80 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.93.

VNET opened at $16.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.58 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. 21Vianet Group has a 12 month low of $6.31 and a 12 month high of $17.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.41.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 14th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.87). The business had revenue of $154.05 million for the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 8.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.23%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,810,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $49,377,000 after acquiring an additional 231,433 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 21Vianet Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 8.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,285,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,810,000 after acquiring an additional 102,368 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,622 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,689,000. Institutional investors own 39.75% of the company’s stock.

About 21Vianet Group

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

