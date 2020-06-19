26,300 Shares in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 26,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GDV. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 944,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,993,000 after acquiring an additional 58,599 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 924,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,695,000 after purchasing an additional 211,604 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 884,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,421,000 after purchasing an additional 105,383 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 1,803.0% during the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 845,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,562,000 after purchasing an additional 801,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 76.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 825,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,116,000 after purchasing an additional 358,392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GDV opened at $18.11 on Friday. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52-week low of $10.40 and a 52-week high of $22.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.84.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.29%.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust Profile

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

