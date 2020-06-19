$461.49 Million in Sales Expected for Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to announce sales of $461.49 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $384.50 million to $507.08 million. Range Resources posted sales of $851.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full-year sales of $2.13 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $2.32 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $2.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.28 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a positive return on equity of 0.50%. The company had revenue of $693.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $608.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RRC. UBS Group downgraded shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Range Resources from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.94.

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $1.61 and a 12-month high of $8.25. The company has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.67.

In other Range Resources news, Director James M. Funk acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.25 per share, for a total transaction of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,760. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Range Resources by 170.5% during the first quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 232,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 146,737 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources during the first quarter valued at about $504,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 321.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 426,321 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 325,171 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 33.8% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 239,541 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 60,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Range Resources by 126.0% during the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 314,813 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 175,498 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

