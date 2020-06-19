A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Given New $49.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $45.00 to $49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.75% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on AOS. Cfra decreased their target price on A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.13.

AOS opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62. A. O. Smith has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.70.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $636.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 19.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that A. O. Smith will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 46,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.54, for a total value of $2,278,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,695,182.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in A. O. Smith by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 13,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.21% of the company’s stock.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

